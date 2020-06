June 1 (Reuters) - Fluicell AB:

* SAID ON SUNDAY CO GETS WARNING LETTER WHERE A PARTY SUBMITS CLAIMS FOR PATENT INFRINGEMENT

* PARTY SAID CO’S BIOPRINTING PLATFORM BIOPIXLAR INFRINGES PARTY’S RIGHTS WITH REFERENCES TO SWEDISH PATENT AND TWO PATENT APPLICATIONS

* PARTY ALSO WANTS TO DISCUSS A POSSIBLE COLLABORATION WITH FLUICELL

