BRIEF-Grupa Azoty Unit Signs Loans Agreement For Financing "Polimery Police" Project

* SAID ON SUNDAY THAT ITS UNIT GRUPA AZOTY POLYOLEFINS HAS SIGNED LOANS AGREEMENT AIMED AT OBTAINING PRIVILEGED DEBT FINANCING NECESSARY FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF “POLIMERY POLICE” INVESTMENT PROJECT

* THE LOANS AGREEMENT WAS CONCLUDED WITH CONSORTIUM OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS WHICH INCLUDES: ALIOR BANK, BGK, BOŚ, BANK PEKAO, BNP PARIBAS BANK POLSKA, EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT, INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA (EUROPE) POLAND BRANCH, MBANK, PKO BP, PZU, PZU NA ŻYCIE, PZU FIZAN BIS 2, SANTANDER BANK POLSKA AND ICBC STANDARD BANK PLC

* THE LOANS AGREEMENT PROVIDES GRANTING OF THE FOLLOWING LOANS BY THE CONSORTIUM: UP TO EUR 487.8 MLN TERM LOAN FOR FINANCING OR REFINANCING THE COSTS OF THE PROJECT DURING THE CONSTRUCTION PHASE; UP TO $537.7 MLN TERM LOAN FOR FINANCING OR REFINANCING THE COSTS OF PROJECT DURING THE CONSTRUCTION PHASE; UP TO 150.0 MLN ZLOTY REVOLVING LOAN FOR FINANCING OR REFINANCING VAT PAYMENTS ON THE COSTS OF THE PROJECT DURING THE CONSTRUCTION PHASE; UP TO $180.0 MLN REVOLVING LOAN FOR FINANCING OR REFINANCING OF OPERATIONAL COSTS AND WORKING CAPITAL OF POLYOLEFINS

* IN ADDITION THE COMPANY AND GA ZAKLADY CHEMICZNE “POLICE” HAVE CONCLUDED WITH POLYOLEFINS AND BANK PEKAO UP TO EUR 105.0 MLN SUPPORT LOAN FOR COVERAGE OF POTENTIAL LIQUIDITY DEFICIT , EXCEEDED CONSTRUCTION COSTS, OPERATIONAL COSTS AND DEBT SERVICE IN THE OPERATING PERIOD

