June 1 - ILLA SpA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY FY TOTAL PRODUCTION VALUE EUR 29.8 MLN VS EUR 33.1 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 2.4 MLN VS LOSS EUR 0.7 MLN YEAR AGO

* DUE TO CURRENT HEALTH EMERGENCY SITUATION, BUDGET BALANCE EXPECTED FOR NOV 2019 IS NO LONGER ACHIEVABLE IN 2020

* REQUESTED ORDINARY WAGES GUARANTEE FUND AS SET OUT IN THE “CURA ITALIA DECREE” OF 17 MARCH 2020

* REQUESTED FOR NEW MEDIUM-TERM CREDIT LINES FOR LIQUIDITY PURPOSES AS SET OUT IN THE “CURA ITALIA DECREE” OF 17 MARCH 2020

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: