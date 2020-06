June 1 - Bialetti Industrie SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY BOARD POSTPONED APPROVAL OF FY RESULTS IN LIGHT OF THE NEED TO MODIFY THE RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENTS DUE TO THE IMPACTS OF COVID-19 CRISIS ON GROUP’S BUSINESS

* REPORTED FY RESULTS PREPARED ASSUMING THE CONDITION OF COMPANY CONTINUITY:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 16.0 MLN VS LOSS EUR 48.5 MLN YEAR AGO

* REPORTED Q1 REVENUE OF EUR 27.7 MLN VS EUR 30.7 MLN YEAR AGO

