BRIEF-Nexstim: Preliminary Results Of Successful Rights Issue

* SAID ON MONDAY ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF THE SUCCESSFUL RIGHTS ISSUE

* THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS INDICATE THAT THE SHARE ISSUE WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED AND A TOTAL OF 273% SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR OF THE SHARES OFFERED

* THE PRELIMINARY RESULTS INDICATE THAT NO OFFER SHARES WOULD BE ALLOCATED TO THOSE WHO SUBSCRIBED WITHOUT SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS

* NEXSTIM WILL ANNOUNCE THE FINAL RESULT OF THE SHARE ISSUE APPROXIMATELY ON JUNE 10, 2020

