ELUMEO:

* SAID ON FRIDAY, SUCCESSFULLY CONTINUES RESTRUCTURING IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 DESPITE COVID 19 CRISIS

* SEGMENT EBITDA IMPROVED FROM EUR -1.4 MILLION TO EUR -1.1 MILLION

* FORECAST FOR THE YEAR AS A WHOLE RAISED SLIGHTLY

* FOR THE FOLLOWING QUARTER EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT EARNINGS IMPROVEMENTS

