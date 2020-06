June 3(Reuters) - SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE SA:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY SFL AND GOLDMAN SACHS SIGN LEASE FOR OVER 80% OF OFFICE SPACE IN 83 MARCEAU

* 12-YEAR LEASE WITH NON-CANCELLABLE TERM OF 9 YEARS

* FOLLOWING DELIVERY, BUILDING TO BE HOME TO GOLDMAN SACHS’ PARIS HEADQUARTERS

