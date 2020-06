June 3 (Reuters) - ADL Bionatur Solutions SA:

* SAYS OBTAINED RISK APPROVAL FROM FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS AND POSITIVE RESOLUTION FROM THE OFFICIAL CREDIT INSTITUTE (ICO) FOR FINANCING OF 1.97 MILLION EUROS IN CREDIT LINES

* ALSO OBTAINED RISK APPROVAL FROM OTHER FINANCIAL ENTITIES FOR THREE OTHER ICO CREDIT LINES FOR TOTAL OF 2.3 MILLION EUROS

