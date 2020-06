June 3 (Reuters) - FirstFarms A/S:

* SAID ON TUESDAY WEFRI A/S, A PARTY CLOSELY RELATED TO BOARD MEMBER BENDT WEDELL, ACQUIRED ON MAY 29 AND JUNE 2 TOTAL OF 38,445 SHARES IN FIRSTFARMS

* SHARES WERE PURCHASED AT TOTAL MARKET VALUE DKK 2.2 MLN

