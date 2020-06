BRIEF-Enertronica FY Net Result Turns To Profit Of EUR 0.4 Mln

June 4 (Reuters) - Enertronica Santerno SpA:

* REPORTED ON WEDNESDAY FY NET PROFIT EUR 0.4 MLN VS LOSS EUR 9.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 62.8 MLN VS EUR 35.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* IT IS IMPOSSIBLE SO FAR TO ESTIMATE FINAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON 2020 RESULTS

* SEES SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN 2020 REVENUE AS LIKELY

* FALL IN 2020 REVENUES TO BE POSSIBLY RECOVERED FROM H1 2021 ALSO THANKS TO SUPPORT FROM REQUEST FOR MEASURES ENVISAGED BY GOVERNMENT DECREES TO DEAL WITH COVID-19 CRISIS

* ISSUES 2020-2022 DEVELOPMENT PLAN

* TARGETS 2022 PRODUCTION VALUE OF EUR 110-120 MLN

* TARGETS 2022 EBITDA MARGIN OF 9-12%

