June 4 - VPE WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT BAFIN REVOKES LICENCE UNDER SECTION 32(1) OF KWG FOR BANKING TRANSACTIONS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES

* WERTPAPIERHANDELSBANK INTENDS TO LODGE APPEAL AGAINST NOTICE OF TERMINATION AND TO TAKE LEGAL ACTION IN ORDER TO BE ALLOWED TO RESUME BANKING TRANSACTIONS AND FINANCIAL SERVICES AT SHORT NOTICE

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: