BRIEF-Prosegur Cash To Pay Gross Interim Dividend Of 0.0145 Euro/Share on June 29

June 4 (Reuters) - Prosegur Cash SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY TO PAY THIRD INSTALMENT OF INTERIM DIVIDEND, AMOUNTING 0.0145 EUROS GROSS PER SHARE, ON JUNE 29

* SAYS, DUE TO COVID-19, BOARD TO OFFER SHAREHOLDERS POSSIBILITY TO REINVEST TOTAL NET AMOUNT OF DIVIDEND’S THIRD PAYMENT IN CO’S NEWLY ISSUED ORDINARY SHARES, WITH FACE VALUE OF 0.02 EUROS PER SHARE

* SAYS ESTIMATED EXECUTION DATE OF THE PUBLIC DEED OF FORMALIZATION OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE IS JULY 3

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)