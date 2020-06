June 4 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS LAUNCHED THE BUYBACK OF UP TO 0.6 MILLION OWN SHARES AT 50.00 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* BUYBACK TO RUN FROM JUNE 5 TILL JUNE 10

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)