June 4 (Reuters) - Secuoya Grupo de Comunicacion SA :

* FY NET PROFIT 0.3 MLN EUROS VERSUS 1.0 MLN EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS CO HAS NOT SUFFERED SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON ITS REVENUE IN THE FIRSTS MONTHS OF THE YEAR DUE TO COVID-19

* SAYS IT IS PREMATURE TO MAKE A DETAILED EVALUATION OR QUANTIFICATION OF POSSIBLE IMPACTS OF COVID-19

