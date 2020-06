June 5 (Reuters) - Farminveste SGPS SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FY REVENUE 765.7 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 705.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY NET PROFIT 2.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 3.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAYS REVIEWS GROUP’S FINANCING PLAN AND INVESTMENT PLAN TO ANTICIPATE AND MITIGATE SOME NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF COVID-19

