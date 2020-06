June 8 (Reuters) - Emakina Group:

* ANNOUNCED ON FRIDAY 2020 OUTLOOK IN LIGHT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ANTICIPATES LIMITED SINGLE-DIGIT IMPACT ON FY 2020 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES COMPARED TO 2019

* OUTLOOK WILL BE UPDATED IN SEPTEMBER DURING REGULAR COMMUNICATION ON H1 RESULTS

