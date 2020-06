June 9 - Voltalia SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY HAS SIGNED CORPORATE PPAS FOR 61 MEGAWATTS WITH AUCHAN RETAIL

* AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY ALL ITS FRENCH SITES WITH SOLAR POWER FOR 20 YEARS

* VOLTALIA WILL DEVELOP, BUILD, OPERATE, MAINTAIN AND FUND THE FUTURE PLANTS

* COMMISSIONING OF THE NEW SOLAR PLANTS IS EXPECTED BETWEEN 2021 AND 2022