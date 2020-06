June 9 (Reuters) - Spain’s stock market regulator (CNMV) filing:

* BLACKROCK INC REACHES 6.488% STAKE, SIMON DAVIES 1.117% STAKE AND SAND GROVE OPPORTUNITIES MASTER FUND LTD 1.015% STAKE IN MASMOVIL

Source text: bit.ly/37cboBf

