June 9 - INVESTUNITY AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY FY 2019 NET LOSS OF ABOUT EUR 55,000

* MAJOR SHAREHOLDER DEUTSCHE BALATON NO LONGER EXPECTS SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ITS SHARES IN INVESTUNITY AG TO BE COMPLETED WITH SYNTEC NEW ENERGY GROUP CO., LIMITED, HONG KONG

