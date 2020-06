BRIEF-FluoGuide Awarded EUR 2.5 million By The European Innovation Council

June 9 - Fluoguide AS:

* SAID ON MONDAY THE EUROPEAN INNOVATION COUNCIL (EIC) HAS AWARDED FLUOGUIDE EUR 2.5 MILLION (APPROX. MDKK 18.6 OR MSEK 26.1) UNDER ITS COMPETITIVE SME INSTRUMENT GRANT PROGRAM

* FUNDS WILL BE USED TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF FG001, FLUOGUIDE’S UNIQUE FLUORESCENT UPAR-TARGETED PRODUCT TO GUIDE SURGICAL REMOVAL OF GLIOBLASTOMA AND OTHER CANCERS

* FLUOGUIDE IS PREPARING A PROOF-OF-CONCEPT CLINICAL STUDY (PHASE I/IIA) TO DEMONSTRATE THE EFFECT OF FG001 IN PATIENTS WITH GLIOBLASTOMA

