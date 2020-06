June 10 (Reuters) - Mercator Medical SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE MANAGEMENT HAS CHANGED THE PRICE PER SHARE UNDER BUYBACK OF OWN STAKE TO 54.0 ZLOTYS FROM 50.0 ZLOTYS

* THE BUYBACK OF OWN SHARES HAS ALSO BEEN EXTENDED TILL JUNE 15

