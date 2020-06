BRIEF-Hornbach Holding Q1 Consolidated Adjusted EBIT Up At About EUR 173 Mln

June 10 (Reuters) - HORNBACH HOLDING:

* SAID ON TUESDAY Q1 CONSOLIDATED SALES INCREASED BY 17.8% TO EUR 1,577 MLN (2019/20: EUR 1,338.4 MLN) BASED ON INITIAL PRELIMINARY FIGURES

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBIT UP AROUND 78% AT AROUND EUR 173 MLN (2019/20: EURO 96.9 MLN)

* AT 34%, THE STRONGEST SALES GROWTH WAS REPORTED IN MAY 2020, WHEN ALL 64 OF THE HORNBACH DIY STORES AND GARDEN CENTERS HAD BEEN REOPENED

* Q1 2020/21 NON-OPERATING INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.6 MLN (Q1 2019/20: NO NON-OPERATING ITEMS)

* OUTLOOK 2020/21 UNCHANGED FOR NOW

