BRIEF-Italy's BF To Buy 35% Of Master Investment

June 11 - BF SpA:

* HAS SIGNED FRAMEWORK DEAL FOR THE ACQUISITION OF 35% STAKE OF MASTER INVESTMENT FROM SACCHI FAMILY

* DEAL FOR EUR 25 MLN

* THE ACQUISITION WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH THE USE OF OWN MEANS

* MASTER IS THE HOLDING COMPANY ACTIVE IN PRODUCTION AND SALE OF FOOD SUPPLEMENTS, FUNCTIONAL AND ORGANIC FOODS AND COSMETICS FOR WELLNESS, WHICH INCLUDES A&D S.P.A - FOOD AND DIETETIC GROUP (WITH A 100% STAKE), ALMAS S.R.L. (WITH A 50% STAKE), SALIX S.R.L. (WITH A 50% STAKE) AND MARE S.R.L. (WITH A 50% STAKE)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: