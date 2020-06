June 12 (Reuters) - Beyond Frames Entertainment AB :

* SAID ON THURSDAY DANIEL DRAMBO DECIDED TO STEP DOWN AS CEO

* NAMES FOUNDER AND CURRENT CHAIRMAN RICKY HELGESSON INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT AS OF JUNE 29

* DANIEL DRAMBO WILL BE HELPING THE COMPANY TO AND INCLUDING OCTOBER 11, 2020.

