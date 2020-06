BRIEF-Orascom Development Holding Q1 Result Turns To Loss Of CHF 4.2 Million

June 15 (Reuters) - Orascom Development Holding AG:

* Q1 TOTAL REVENUES DOWN 5.3% TO CHF 92.9 MILLION VS. CHF 98.1 MILLION IN Q1 2019

* EBITDA OF CHF 13.9 MILLION IN Q1 2020, WITH A 15.0% MARGIN.

* Q1 NET REAL ESTATE SALES INCREASED TO CHF 107.7 MILLION COMPARED TO CHF 105.8 MILLION

* NET LOSS OF CHF 4.2 MILLION IN Q1 2020 COMPARED TO A NET PROFIT OF CHF 1.1 MILLION IN Q1 2019

* THE GROUP STILL STANDS WITH ITS EARLIER POSITION AND ABSTAINS FROM PROVIDING FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE ON ITS 2020 RESULTS

