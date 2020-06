BRIEF-Zealand Pharma: Results On Use Of Regular Human Insulin Delivered By V-Go In Older Adults With Type 2 Diabetes

June 15 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S:

* SAID ON SATURDAY IT HAD PRESENTED ELABORATED RESULTS ON THE USE OF REGULAR HUMAN INSULIN DELIVERED BY V-GO IN OLDER ADULTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

* IN OLDER ADULTS WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES, USE OF HUMAN REGULAR INSULIN DELIVERED BY V-GO DEMONSTRATED SIMILAR GLYCEMIC CONTROL WITH NO INCREASED HYPOGLYCEMIA RISK COMPARED TO USE OF RAPID ACTING INSULIN ANALOGS

* THE USE OF U-100 REGULAR HUMAN INSULIN WITH V-GO WEARABLE INSULIN DELIVERY DEVICE HAS NOT YET BEEN CLEARED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION OR EUROPEAN UNION

