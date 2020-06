June 16 - PEARL GOLD AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY REGIONAL COURT FRANKFURT ON MAIN REJECTED APPEAL AGAINST CONFIRMATION OF INSOLVENCY PLAN BY MICHAEL REZA PACHA, INSOLVENCY CREDITOR AND FORMER CEO OF CO

* CONFIRMATION OF INSOLVENCY PLAN FOR ENDING INSOLVENCY PROCEEDINGS AND CONTINUATION OF COMPANY FINAL

