BRIEF-Ryvu Therapeutics Adopts Strategy For 2020-2022

* SAID ON MONDAY MANAGEMENT HAS ADOPTED A NEW STRATEGY FOR 2020-2022

* PLANS TO COMPLETE PHASE I CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF SEL120 IN ACUTE MYELOID LEUKAEMIA (AML)/MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROME (MDS)

* PLANS TO EXPAND THERAPEUTIC POTENTIAL FOR SEL120 IN SOLID TUMOURS AND LAUNCH NEW PHASE I STUDY IN SELECTED INDICATIONS IN PARALLEL TO ONGOING HEMATO-ONCOLOGY STUDIES

* PLANS TO SUPPORT PHASE II DEVELOPMENT BY MENARINI FOR LEAD PARTNERED CANDIDATE, SEL24/MEN1703 IN AML

* PLANS TO COMPLETE PRECLINICAL PROGRAMS FOR A2A/A2B AND STING CANDIDATES AND ADVANCE AT LEAST ONE PROGRAM INTO PHASE I OF CLINICAL TRIALS

* PLANS TO STRENGTHEN POSITION IN NOVEL TARGET DISCOVERY FOR SYNTHETIC LETHALITY AND IMMUNE-ONCOLOGY AND IN DEVELOPING NOVEL, PROPRIETARY DRUG CANDIDATES

* PLANS TO PARTNER SELECTED EARLY PIPELINE PROGRAMS WITH BIOTECH AND PHARMA COMPANIES PROVIDING SYNERGISTIC COMPETENCES AND RESOURCES, WITH AT LEAST ONE NEW PARTNERING AGREEMENT IN 2020

* IS TARGETING TO RAISE ABOUT 150 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM SHARE ISSUE

