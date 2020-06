BRIEF-BME: Six Goup Announces Fulfilment Of Requirements For Exercise Of Squeeze-Out and Sell-Out Rights

June 17 (Reuters) - SIX Group AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY, ANNOUNCES THE FULFILMENT OF THE REQUIREMENTS FOR THE EXERCISE OF SQUEEZE-OUT AND SELL-OUT RIGHTS IN BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES (BME)

* THE PRICE PER BME SHARE IN THE CASES OF SQUEEZE-OUT AND SELL-OUT IS THE SAME AS IN THE OFFER (32.98 EUROS)

* THE SETTLEMENT OF THE SQUEEZE-OUT TRANSACTION WOULD IMPLY THE DELISTING OF BME’S SHARES FROM THE MADRID, BARCELONA, BILBAO AND VALENCIA STOCK EXCHANGES

