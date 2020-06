June 17 - SCHERZER & CO. AG:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SEES HIGH POTENTIAL EARNINGS CONTRIBUTION FROM SQUEEZE-OUT AT AUDI AG

* VOLKSWAGEN AG ANNOUNCED IT HAS SET COMPENSATION FOR TRANSFER OF SHARES AT 1,551.53 PER AUDI AG SHARE

* EXPECTS EARNINGS FROM SQUEEZE OUT AT ABOUT EUR 7 MLN

* POSITIVE EFFECT ON NET ASSET VALUE WILL AMOUNT TO ABOUT EUR 4 MLN