June 18 (Reuters) - Atrys Health :

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAD SIGNED A BINDING OFFER TO ACQUIRE 100% OF THE SWISS COMPANY GLOBAL TELMED SYSTEMS A.G. (ITMS)

* ENTERPRISE VALUE FOR ITMS INVOLVES A FIXED PAYMENT IN CASH AND A PAYMENT OF A TWO-YEAR EARN OUT IN CASH DEPENDING ON THE EVOLUTION OF THE COMPANY’S EBITDA

* ITMS SPECIALIZES IN ONLINE DIAGNOSIS

Source text: bit.ly/30SVRVO

