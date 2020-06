June 18 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA:

* NOVACYT S.A.: LAUNCH OF THREE INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT COVID-19 TESTING

* LAUNCH OF THREE NEW PRODUCTS TO SUPPORT LABORATORIES TESTING FOR COVID-19.

* THESE ARE EXSIG DIRECT AND EXSIG MAG, AND COVID-HT, A HIGH-THROUGHPUT TEST FOR COVID-19.

