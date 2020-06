June 19 (Reuters) - Mithra Pharmaceuticals SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT RAISED EUR 65.0 MILLION BY MEANS OF A PRIVATE PLACEMENT VIA AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING

* NEW SHARES AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF EUR 19.00 PER SHARE

* OFFERING OF 3,421,052 NEW SHARES (BEING ABOUT 8.74% OF THE COMPANY’S OUTSTANDING SHARES)

* PAYMENT AND DELIVERY OF NEW SHARES EXPECTED ON 23 JUNE

* APPLICATION WILL BE MADE TO ADMIT NEW SHARES TO TRADING ON EURONEXT BRUSSELS

