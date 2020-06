BRIEF-Swiss company SIX Enters BME's Board

June 19 (Reuters) - BME:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT THE BOARD AGREED, ON THE PROPOSAL OF SIX GROUP AG, TO APPOINT JOHANNES BERNARDUS DIJSSELHOF AND DANIEL SCHMUCKI AS MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF BME

* JOHANNES BERNARDUS DIJSSELHOF TO BECOME A MEMBER OF THE APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND THE MARKETS AND SYSTEMS OPERATING PROCEDURES COMMITTEE, AND DANIEL SCHMUCKI TO BE MEMBER OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

* JUAN MARCH JUAN, SANTOS MARTÍNEZ-CONDE GUTIÉRREZ-BARQUÍN AND IGNACIO GARRALDA RUIZ DE VELASCO SUBMITTED THEIR RESIGNATION AS MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF BME

Source text: bit.ly/3fEKHIs

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)