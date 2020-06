June 19(Reuters) - Alior Bank SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT COURT IN WARSAW ANNULLED THE DECISION OF POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY (KNF) OF DECEMBER 3, 2019, MAINTAINING THE EARLIER KNF DECISION OF AUGUST 6, 2019, TO IMPOSE TWO FINANCIAL PENALTIES ON THE BANK IN THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF PLN 10 MILLION AND DISCONTINUED THE PROCEEDINGS CONDUCTED BY THE KNF IN THIS CASE

* THE JUDGMENT IS NOT FINAL

