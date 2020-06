June 19 (Reuters) - LOKMAN HEKIM ENGURUSAG SAGLIK, TURIZM, EGITIM HIZMETLERI VE INSAAT TAAHHUT:

* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 NET PROFIT OF 3.3 MILLION LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 740,304 LIRA YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE OF 75.8 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 83.5 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

