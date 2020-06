June 19 (Reuters) - Millenium Hotels Real Estate I SOCIMI SA :

* SAID ON THURSDAY TO RUN SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE OF 150 MILLION EUROS, CORRESPONDING TO 30 MILLION NEW SHARES AT A NOMINAL PRICE OF 1 EURO EACH AND A PREMIUM OF 4 EUROS EACH

* CAPITAL INCREASE EXPECTED TO RUN FROM JUNE 20 TO JULY 27

