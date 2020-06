(Repeats to widen distribution.)

June 19 (Reuters) - Polish Financial Supervision Authority KNF:

* SAYS APPROVES GAMING FACTORY’S PROSPECTUS FOR B AND E SERIES SHARE ISSUE AND ITS INTENTION TO LIST A, B, C, D, E SERIES SHARES ON WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE MAIN MARKET

Source text: bit.ly/2YOsFwl (Gdansk Newsroom)