BRIEF-Campari top shareholder Lagfin Says Company Can Complete Move To The Netherlands

Campari top shareholder Lagfin:

* SAID ON SUNDAY IT HAD PURCHASED 30 MILLION CAMPARI SHARES WHICH WERE WITHDRAWN

* EXPECTS NUMBER OF WITHDRAWN SHARES WHICH CAMPARI WILL POSSIBLY LIQUIDATE TO BE AROUND 8 MILLION

* EXPECTS COST OF LIQUIDATION OF 8 MILLION WITHDRAWN SHARES TO BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN COST WHICH CAMPARI BOARD DEEMS ACCEPTABLE

* EXPECTS THAT CAMPARI’S MOVE CAMPARI TO THE NETHERLANDS CAN BE COMPLETED

* IT WILL ALSO PURCHASE ADDITIONAL 1.7 MILLION SHARES AT PRICE OF EUR 8 PER SHARE FROM SOME SHAREHOLDERS THAT HAVE REVOKED THEIR WITHDRAWALS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)