* SAID ON SUNDAY THE COMPANY HAS SOLD 66.73% STAKE IN NAKANA TO CEO OF NAKANA, MIKAEL BOURGET, FOR 36,700 ZLOTYS IN TOTAL

* BEFORE THE TRANSACTION THE COMPANY HELD 100% STAKE IN NAKANA

* FOLLOWING THE TRANSACTION NAKANA WILL BECOME AN AFFILIATE OF THE COMPANY

