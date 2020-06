June 22 - Esprinet:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAD SIGNED BINDING AGREEMENT TO BUY 100% OF GTI SOFTWARE Y NETWORKING FOR EUR 33.8 MLN

* GTI IS DISTRIBUTOR OF CLOUD SOFTWARE AND SOLUTIONS IN SPAIN

* TO PAY FOR ACQUISITION IN CASH WITH AVAILABLE FINANCIAL RESOURCES

