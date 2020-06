June 23 (Reuters) - Nueva Expresion Textil SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY Q1 NET SALES 21.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 24.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 1.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBIT NEGATIVE 990.000 EUROS VERSUS POSITIVE 124.000 EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q2 WILL “NOT BE GOOD” DUE TO CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS IN SPAIN

* SEES RECOVERY IN NET SALES IN THE FABRIC DEPARTMENT FROM H2 ONWARDS

Source text: bit.ly/37Uknr0 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)