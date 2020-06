BRIEF-RNB Retail and Brands Subsidiaries Apply To Extend Company Reorganisations

June 23 - RNB Retail and Brands AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB SUBSIDIARIES HAVE TO THE STOCKHOLM DISTRICT COURT APPLIED TO EXTEND THEIR ONGOING COMPANY REORGANISATIONS

* IN THE SAME APPLICATIONS THE COMPANIES PETITIONED A DEFERRAL TO, AND INCLUDING, JULY 1, 2020 TO COMPLETE THE APPLICATIONS

* WITH THE APPLICATIONS THE COMPANIES’ COMPANY REORGANISATIONS CONTINUE UNTIL A FORMAL DECISION TO EXTEND HAS BEEN MADE BY THE DISTRICT COURT

