June 24 (Reuters) - Dino Polska SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS RESOLVED TO BUILD TWO NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTRES

* EACH CENTRE WILL COST ABOUT 80 MILLION ZLOTYS NET, FINANCED THROUGH OWN FUNDS AND LOANS

* TOTAL STORAGE SPACE WILL BE 45,000 SQUARE METRES

* CENTRES WILL BE LOCATED IN SIERONIOWICE IN OPOLSKIE VOIVODESHIP AND SIERPC IN MAZOWIECKIE VOIVODESHIP

* CENTRES WILL HANDLE DELIVERIES OF GOODS TO THE COMPANY’S STORES AND SUPPORT THE NETWORK’S GEOGRAPHIC EXPANSION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)