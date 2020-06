June 24 (Reuters) - NattoPharma ASA:

* NATTOPHARMA ENTERS PARTNERSHIP WITH KD PHARMA

* NATTOPHARMA AND KD NUTRA HAVE ENTERED INTO A PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO PROMOTE KD-PÜR® HIGH CONCENTRATE OMEGA-3S AND MENAQ7® PHARMAPURE MK-7 COMBINATION

