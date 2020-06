BRIEF-LPP Net Result Turns To Loss Of 362.0 Mln Zlotys

June 25 (Reuters) - LPP SA:

* SAYS Q1 2020/2021 NET LOSS 362.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 23.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* Q1 2020/2021 REVENUE OF 1.18 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.19 BILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON MAY 4

* Q1 OPERATING LOSS OF 260.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 265 MILLION ZLOTYS ESTIMATED ON MAY 4

* Q1 LFL SALES DOWN 57% VERSUS 57.3% DROP ESTIMATED ON MAY 4

* REDUCES 2020/2021 CAPEX TO 400 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 500 MILLION ZLOTYS REPORTED ON APRIL 15

* NET DEBT AS AT APRIL 30 AMOUNTS TO 268.5 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS DEBT OF 561.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

