(Adds detail)

June 25 (Reuters) - Magyar Telekom says in statement posted on Budapest Stock Exchange web site:

* ACCEPTED OFFERS AT SHARE BUYBACK AUCTION FOR A TOTAL OF 5.2 BILLION FORINTS ($16.51 MLN)

* BUYS BACK SHARES AT AVERAGE PRICE OF HUF 396.59, HIGHEST ACCEPTED OFFER AT HUF 400

* HUF 5.2 BLN EQUALS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED MAXIMUM VALUE

* RECEIVED OFFERS TOTALLED NEARLY FOUR TIMES ANNOUNCED MAXIMUM VALUE Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/31gwkWP] Further company coverage: ($1 = 315.0100 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)