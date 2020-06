June 26 (Reuters) - Almirall:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT DIVESTED ANSIOLIN (DIAZEPAM) TO NEURAXPHARM IN ITALY

* THE AGREEMENT BETWEEN NEURAXPHARM ITALY AND ALMIRALL INCLUDES ANSIOLIN’S TWO MARKETED PRESENTATIONS: ANSIOLIN 5 MG FILM-COATED TABLETS AND ANSIOLIN 5 MG/ML ORAL DROPS SOLUTION

* ANSIOLIN (DIAZEPAM) IS INDICATED TO TREAT ANXIETY AND OTHER SOMATIC OR PSYCHIATRIC CONDITIONS ASSOCIATED TO ANXIETY SYNDROME, AND INSOMNIA

