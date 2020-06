June 26 (Reuters) - TAP - Transportes Aereos Portugueses:

* SAID ON THURSDAY TAP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO EXTEND THE MEASURES CONSISTING IN THE TEMPORARY WORK SUSPENSION AND REDUCTION OF NORMAL WORK PERIOD FOR AN ADDITIONAL 30-DAY PERIOD, UNTIL JULY 31, 2020

* TAP’S OPERATION IN JULY WILL REMAIN REDUCED BASED ON THE DEVELOPMENTS ON THE RESTRICTIONS TO CITIZENS’ MOBILITY IN THE COUNTRIES WHERE IT OPERATES, AS WELL AS ON THE DEMAND CURVE

Source text: bit.ly/3i5uNZq (Gdansk Newsroom)