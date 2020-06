BRIEF-Fidia Issues Business Plan 2020-2024

June 30 - Fidia SpA:

* SAID ON MONDAY BOARD APPROVED BUSINESS PLAN 2020-2024

* GROUP’S FIVE-YEAR STRATEGY IS BASED ON THREE GUIDELINES

* FIRST GUIDELINE IS TO CONTINUE AND REAP THE BENEFITS OF INVESTMENTS MADE IN THE PREVIOUS THREE-YEAR PERIOD

* SECOND GUIDELINE IS TO CARRY OUT ESSENTIAL SET OF EFFICIENCY MEASURES

* THIRD GUIDELINE IS TO CERTIFY VOLUME OF REVENUES TO A GRADUAL RETURN TO PRE-CRISIS FIGURES

* IS IMPLEMENTING COMPANY RESTRUCTURING TAKING INTO ACCOUNT CONSIDERABLE REDUCTION OF PERSONNEL AND OPERATING COSTS

* BOARD ASSIGNED FIDIA GROUP IMPAIRMENT TEST TO PRAXI

